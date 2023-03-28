Pop stars Pink and Kelly Clarkson proved why they're two of the most renowned vocalists in show biz on Monday night (March 27), joining forces on the stage of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards for a rafter-raising performance of Pink's decade-old smash hit, "Just Give Me a Reason."

Pink, who accepted the awards show's Icon Award at the 2023 ceremony, had already been onstage once by the time she sang with Clarkson: She opened the evening with a performance of "Trustfall," the title track of her most recent album. She also watched on from the crowd — next to her two kids, 11-year-old daughter Willow and six-year-old son Jameson — as Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo honored her with a tribute performance of "Just Like a Pill."

Clarkson then took the stage for her tribute performance to the Icon Award honoree, and sang the opening verse of "Just Give Me a Reason" solo, backed by a sextet of violins. Pink soon stood up from her seat and began to harmonize with Clarkson, then made her way to the stage for a conversational, line-trading duet that underscored both artists' robust, rangey voices and powerhouse vocal precision.

After the song, Clarkson left the stage, and Pink performed a montage of her hits from over the years, including "What About Us" and "Who Knew."

A pop superstar with a two-plus decade under her belt, Pink has teamed up with country artists on multiple occasions. Most recently, she joined Chris Stapleton for the early-2023 duet "Just Say I'm Sorry" — her second Stapleton collab, following 2019's "Love Me Anyway." She also teamed up with Keith Urban for "One Too Many," a track off his The Speed of Now Part 1 album.

Meanwhile, big things have been coming from Clarkson in recent days: The singer announced her new album, Chemistry, on Sunday (March 26), and news of a new slate of Las Vegas performances arrived the following day.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Awards took place on Monday night at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

