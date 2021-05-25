Ree Drummond says she lost nearly 40 pounds the old-fashioned way. On TikTok, the Pioneer Woman star and food blogger opened up about her weight loss journey and how her love of food got a little out of hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can't get away from food and I love to eat," Drummond shares in a video voiceover on the social media platform. The 52-year-old reveals that she's lost 38 pounds since January, with no gimmicks.

"I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights. I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts," Drummond says, smiling. At one point in the video, a before photo flashes, showing her impressive progress toward a healthier self.

"Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me," she captions. "I still love fries though."

The video has more than 800,000 views since it was posted on May 16.

Drummond has been busy professionally and personally in 2021, with oldest daughter Alex getting married on May 1. The food blogger and Food Network star had full control of the menu, per her daughter.

"I haven't even tasted the food. My mom tasted it all for us," Alex shared.

WATCH: Alex and Ladd Drummond Share a Sob-Worthy Moment at Her Wedding:

Earlier this year, Ree Drummond's husband, Ladd, was involved in a head-on car accident that left him with a broken neck in two places. Ladd had to wear a neck brace to his daughter's wedding, but took it off at key moments, like to walk his oldest down the aisle and for their father-daughter dance.

14 Singers You Forgot Did Reality TV: