Pop-Tarts Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Flavor After Six Years
Everyone has their own personal favorite Pop-Tart flavor — that is, until they take yours away, like they did the blue raspberry Pop-Tart six years ago. But the good news is that it's back!
All Recipes reports that after leaving the market pre-pandemic, the blue raspberry Pop-Tart is making a beeline straight for Walmart shelves only.
The re-release is part of a promotion that Pop-Tarts is doing with Marvel for the new movie The Fantastic 4: First Steps.
As part of the promotion, each Pop-Tart will feature a Marvel superhero.
According to a press release, they will have eight different variations of superheroes printed on the frosting of the Pop-Tarts.
If you have your qualms about shopping at Walmart for whatever reason, you still have a shot at scoring a box of these, but it will be a bit harder to find.
Any non-Walmart shoppers can still get the Fantastic Four Pop-Tarts, just not in blue raspberry.
There will also be frosted strawberry, frosted brown sugar cinnamon and frosted s'mores Pop-Tarts that will feature the same designs as the blue raspberry ones, and they'll be for sale at selected nationwide retailers.
"The Pop-Tarts and Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps collaboration is a celebration of our shared 1960s origins," says Leslie Serro, Pop-Tarts' vice president of marketing.
"There's no better way to welcome everyone's favorite, blue-suited superhero family to the MCU than with the triumphant return of our own fantastically blue toaster pastry — Pop-Tarts Frosted Blue Raspberry — back on shelves for the first time since 2019, and just in time for this summer's must-see movie."
The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, John Malkovich, Julia Garner and more. The film is due in theaters on July 25, 2025.
The Pop-Tarts/Marvel special promotion continues while supplies last.
