Bartender Reacts to Post Malone’s $20,000 Tip: ‘He Changed My Life’

Post Malone gave a bartender a $20,000 tip, because ... why not?

Renee Brown was missing her 9-year-old daughter on Christmas Eve as she worked to serve customers at the Railyard in Houston. It was hard, and she was sad about it, until Post and Shaboozey entered and sat down on the dive bar's patio.

Post Malone's F-1 Trillion album was named Taste of Country's No. 1 country album of 2024.

He grew up in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

On Christmas Day, Post Malone joined Beyonce for a performance during halftime of an NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Music Mayhem Magazine talked to Brown about what happened on Dec. 24. She says it took her about 30 minutes to be convinced it was really Post Malone, but after that, she worked to protect his privacy.

"I told all my regulars not to be weird and bug him, as it's a neighborhood dive bar, and I'm sure he picked a place like that to feel a sense of normalcy," she shares.

The vibe was so good that Railyard customers bought all of Post Malone's drinks, which means he left a $20,000 tip on a $1 bill.

"I immediately broke down crying," Brown tells the website. "It was a very emotional night already being away from home, being swamped behind the bar, trying to process that they were even there and then the tip on top."

She went to thank Post Malone and admits she was probably in tears talking to him. Brown works two jobs and homeschools her daughter. She hasn't had a car in two years and circumstances led to her starting from scratch just a few months ago.

"Things have been extremely difficult, and this was truly a blessing that I can’t fully put into words," the 36-year-old adds.