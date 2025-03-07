Post Malone Seen With New Mystery Woman (She’s Not His Fiancée)

Post Malone and a mystery woman walk into a bar ... creating a scene that's straight out a country song.

The country crossover star was spotted out and about this week with a woman by his side, causing many fans to ask: What happened to Posty Malone's fiancée?

A video posted by TMZ on Thursday (March 6) shows the "I Had Some Help" hitmaker sitting beside a brunette named Christy Lee, who's smiling and clinging to his arm. The outlet says he was also seen with Lee in January, and that they've been dating since at least the beginning of 2025.

The footage was recorded by a fan in an unnamed small-town bar. So far, Malone’s team has not commented on the situation outright — but Posty is known for keeping his personal life private.

The star did previously share details about his engagement in a 2023 interview on Call Her Daddy. He proposed to his fiancée in Las Vegas in June 2022, but she initially turned him down due to his drunken state, only accepting the next day when he was sober.

Despite the unconventional proposal, Malone called her the best mother and thanked her for sharing his dreams of having a big family. The then-couple welcomed a daughter together in 2022.

In a later conversation with GQ, Malone opened up about the challenges of balancing his career with raising his daughter. It sounds like his relationship status has changed at the pace of his big genre move.

Post Malone is touring his country album, F-1 Trillion, starting at the end of April in Utah. Jelly Roll will join him on the road.