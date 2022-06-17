Post Malone Is Poised to Make a Country Album

Rapper and singer Post Malone has released his fair share of hits on the pop, R&B, hip-hop and rap charts. Next, he's looking to expand his career to country music.

During a recent episode of SiriusXM’s the Howard Stern Show, Malone dishes that he's more than ready to record and release (his own brand of) country music in the form of an album.

This isn't the first time Malone has expressed his interest in the country genre — fans may remember his enthusiastic reaction to Shania Twain's performance of "Come on Over" at the 2019 American Music Awards. In fact, Twain herself has spoken of her interest to collaborate with Malone.

Malone has also dipped his toes into the country music realm with a cover of Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" for the We're Texas Benefit in 2021, and he paid homage to Darius Rucker with a cover of Hootie and Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You." Speaking with Stern, Malone doubled down on his country music interest, teasing that he may simply release a country album straight to fans on YouTube.

"To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube," Malone says. "I’m allowed to do that, I’m a human being."

When Stern asks why he hasn't recorded the album yet, Malone says a lack of time is the main problem.

"[I] split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans … and then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family," he states. "So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time."

“If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a f---ing country album,” he adds.

Malone is currently promoting his latest studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which he released on June 3. He and Stern chatted about the album and more, and Malone performed "Reputation" and Pearl Jam's "Better Man" on the show.