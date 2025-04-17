Post Malone Surprises Young Nashville Musicians With Jaw-Dropping Donation [Pictures]

Post Malone Surprises Young Nashville Musicians With Jaw-Dropping Donation [Pictures]

Raising Cane's, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Post Malone teamed up with Raising Cane's to donate $500,000 to Notes for Notes, a charity that supports the next generation of artists in Nashville.

Malone and Raising Cane's owner/founder Todd Graves surprised musically-included kids in Nashville at the Notes for Notes studio.

The half-a-million bucks came from an earlier partnership the "I Had Some Help" singer had with Cane's, where they sold limited-edition, double-sided Post Malone posters.

They show Posty appearing at two different Raising Cane's locations, one in Utah and one in Texas.

Another cool thing about this donation is that it will go toward building the future chords of country music. Notes for Notes provides youth with free access to music instruments, instruction and recording studio environments so that music may become a profoundly positive influence in their lives.

 

Taste of Country logo
Get our free mobile app
Raising Cane's
loading...
Raising Cane's
loading...

 

This large donation will help ensure that no young musician in Music City ever has to go without a place, or a vessel to let their musical creativity flow.

Malone, a father himself, started out as just a fan of Raising Cane's — he would eat there any chance he could.

But since he is Post Malone, he got in contact with the owner, and they became friends.

As country music lovers, we are grateful that the two decided to donate these funds that could be fueling perhaps the next Morgan Wallen or Carrie Underwood.

This year, look for Post Malone on his Big A-- Stadium Tour, a trek that'll take him to 24 stadium venues across the U.S., plus one more in Canada. Jelly Roll will join him.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants

Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years.

Gallery Credit: Jess

25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy

Kenny Chesney's best songs come from three distinct eras of his career. There are early career singles like "How Forever Feels" and mid-2000s hits like "When the Sun Goes Down," "Summertime" and "Anything But Mine."

What truly separates Chesney — a 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — from other artists is his third act. Six of the 25 songs on this list of Kenny Chesney's best were released after 2010. It's there he took some of his biggest risks, rewarding fans with some of the greatest lyrical moments and sounds of the 21st century.

We ranked the Top 25 Kenny Chesney songs using chart data, streaming and airplay numbers and staff/reader opinion. The year listed alongside the title is the year it was released as a radio single. The No. 1 song on this list exemplifies the best of what the Tennessee native is capable of.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Post Malone
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Pictures, Heartwarming Stories, Restaurant News

More From Taste of Country