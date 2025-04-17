Post Malone teamed up with Raising Cane's to donate $500,000 to Notes for Notes, a charity that supports the next generation of artists in Nashville.

Malone and Raising Cane's owner/founder Todd Graves surprised musically-included kids in Nashville at the Notes for Notes studio.

The half-a-million bucks came from an earlier partnership the "I Had Some Help" singer had with Cane's, where they sold limited-edition, double-sided Post Malone posters.

They show Posty appearing at two different Raising Cane's locations, one in Utah and one in Texas.

Another cool thing about this donation is that it will go toward building the future chords of country music. Notes for Notes provides youth with free access to music instruments, instruction and recording studio environments so that music may become a profoundly positive influence in their lives.

Get our free mobile app

Post Malone Raising Cane's loading...

Post Malone Donation Raising Cane's loading...

This large donation will help ensure that no young musician in Music City ever has to go without a place, or a vessel to let their musical creativity flow.

Malone, a father himself, started out as just a fan of Raising Cane's — he would eat there any chance he could.

But since he is Post Malone, he got in contact with the owner, and they became friends.

As country music lovers, we are grateful that the two decided to donate these funds that could be fueling perhaps the next Morgan Wallen or Carrie Underwood.

This year, look for Post Malone on his Big A-- Stadium Tour, a trek that'll take him to 24 stadium venues across the U.S., plus one more in Canada. Jelly Roll will join him.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess