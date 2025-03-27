Post Malone's gone full country — he bought a horse!

Paige Horses LLC shared the news on Monday (March 24). Posty's 1450 lb. beauty is named Ashtray, which is pretty fitting given its gray coat.

"Not every day you get to sell one to the MAN himself," the horse breeder's post on Facebook begins.

The company posted a photo of Ashtray standing stoically, with a saddle strapped on, ready for his new home.

"We are extremely grateful and appreciate every single one of our customers," Paige Horses continue. "This puts into perspective what one person’s happy horse-buying experience can turn into."

"We are humbled to our cores."

Their post also includes a screenshot from a FaceTime call with Post Malone himself. He's rocking the biggest grin as he chats with the company, likely about his new buddy's heritage and arrival details.

“You gotcha a once in a lifetime horse, all 1450 lbs. of him," a message directed to Malone reads. "Now, you go can Ranch on Em!"

This is no pony that the singer bought — he's sturdy!

Paige Horses LLC is based in Amarillo, Texas. Per their company Facebook, the LLC specializes in ranch horses. In the comments section of the Facebook post, Paige Horses LLC shared audio of the call to the singer.

"As soon as he showed me, he’s got the little grey, the white, he’s got everything and his name is Ashtray," Post Malone says. "That’s destiny."

The comment section is flooded with excitement and congratulations for the singer.

“This is sooo freaking cool,” one fan writes.

Musically, Post Malone is celebrating a just-announced ACM Awards nomination for his song with Morgan Wallen. "I Had Some Help" is up for Single of the Year.