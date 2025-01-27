You Won’t Believe Post Malone’s Weight Loss Secret

Forget Ozempic — Post Malone swapped fried food for grilled chicken and learned the true power of one secret ingredient.

Post Malone went through a major body transformation awhile back, shedding nearly 60 pounds.

The 29-year-old artist shared details about his weight loss journey during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, explaining that his method wasn't reliant on weight loss drugs, but rather on a healthier diet and crucial lifestyle changes.

Posty adopted a healthier diet while on tour, eating grilled chicken, carrots and white rice with a key ingredient that helped him stick to his plan: Hot sauce.

He was shocked to learn that the spicy sauce has no calories. This simple change helped him cut out fried foods and unhealthy snacks, contributing to a significant weight loss of 20 pounds to start with.

On tour, Post Malone had to deal with a tough schedule for eating, especially after shows when he was in unfamiliar cities with limited food options. He admits that it was easy to fall into the habit of eating greasy foods, but once he committed to eating better, he began seeing results.

He ended up losing a total of almost 60 pounds, which is a lot for someone his size.

In other conversations with Joe Rogan and through social media, Post Malone opened up about his journey of cutting out soda, which contributed significantly to his weight loss. He mentioned that his desire to get healthier stemmed from wanting to be around for his young daughter, who was born in 2022. At the time he talked to Stern, he was still working to kick his addiction to tobacco.