The Staggering Price to Book Rascal Flatts to Play at Your Wedding

Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus recently sat down with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, and he revealed some details about the band that nobody has ever really known.

Did you know you can book the Platinum recording artists to play their catalog of hits on your most special day — your wedding?

Darius Rucker once told us that he asks for a million dollars to perform at a wedding, and one person actually took him up on it. When we told DeMarcus this, he chuckled.

So, we hit him with the same question: What would a band like Rascal Flatts charge to perform at a wedding reception?

Leaning into the camera, he said:

"I think the price would be $3 million. A million for each of us."

Nobody has booked the trip at that price — yet, anyway — but DeMarcus did tell us about a time that a Flatts fan wrote to the band and asked if they would show up at her wedding. It was 2017, at the wedding of Sarah and Brandon in Wisconsin.

"We were so compelled by story that we were playing a show that was close to where she was, so we took some cameras and we crashed her wedding," the country star recalls. "We ended up singing 'Broken Road.'"

"I was so grateful that we did it, it was something I was dreading," DeMarcus admits, but that they got there and performed and his feelings changed.

"I saw how much it meant to her family and she and her groom, that it was so cool, and I'm so glad we did it," he says. It stuck with him for all these years.

Plus, Sarah and Brandon didn't have to shell out $3 million, but they had a night they'll never forget.

Rascal Flatts have a number of balls in the air that they're currently juggling, between their 25-year reunion Life Is A Highway Tour — which kicks off in March — and their new country radio single featuring the Jonas Brothers, "I Dare You."

