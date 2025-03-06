Randy Travis' comeback year just got a little bit bigger with the announcement of a new movie based on his life and career.

Details (name, release date, cast) are scarce, but the singer sat alongside Clay Walker as he made the announcement on Wednesday night (March 5) at the Grand Ole Opry.

Randy Travis, 65, is a North Carolina native whose Country Music Hall of Fame career began with "1982" in 1985.

In 2013, he lost the ability to speak and sing after suffering a stroke.

This year, Travis started touring once again. In fact, the More Life Tour was just extended into November.

Walker's involvement in the announcement is significant. The "If I Could Make a Living" singer will play Travis in his later years. He shares that the film will actually have three different actors doing the job, with someone else stepping in for Randy Travis the kid (age 9-12), and another actor handling the job of 20 to 30-year-old Travis.

Those two roles have not yet been cast. Walker's most notable film role to date was as Fritz Hecklinger in a 2013 move called Alone Yet Not Alone.

Walker, Travis and his wife Mary are executive producers. Andrew Hyatt wrote the script and will direct. Notable is a partnership with Tread Lively, the team behind The Blind, a biopic of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson.

On the More Life Tour, Travis is joined on stage by his wife Mary as singer James Dupré plays his hits. The couple celebrate the music and engage with the band throughout the night. Dupré provided the original voice that with AI allowed Travis to sing again in a song called "Where That Came From" (2024).

Randy Travis Pictures, Through the Years See pictures of Randy Travis through the years, beginning with a photo of a wide-eyed young man from North Carolina in 1978, before he even had a hit song.