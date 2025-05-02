‘Ransom Canyon’ Star Josh Duhamel Teases Big News About Season 2

Ransom Canyon fans have been feverishly speculating about the possibility of a Season 2 for the Netflix smash, and series star Josh Duhamel is adding fuel to the fire with comments he made in a new interview.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Ransom Canyon?

Netflix has not announced a decision on a Ransom Canyon Season 2.

However, series star Josh Duhamel seems extremely confident that a second season is coming in an interview with Town & Country — and even says it's already in the works.

“I want it to feel unpredictable, raw, real, and interesting,” he says about Season 2.

"I don’t know what they have planned," he adds. "They’ve been in the writer’s room now for a bit, so we’ll see.”

That echoes comments Ransom Canyon creator April Blair made to Deadline that her team is already “in the room” working on Season 2 of the show.

What Is Ransom Canyon?

IMDb calls Ransom Canyon a "romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

READ MORE: Who Is Charley Crockett? Get to Know the Singer You Saw on Ransom Canyon

The story follows a prominent widowed rancher named Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) and local dance hall owner Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), a former concert pianist who has returned to her tiny hometown after a devastating career setback.

They've been friends since high school, and while their relationship borders on romantic at times, they're still just friends as the first episode begins.

Kirkland and the local business owners are also fighting off unwanted advances from an energy company that wants to acquire his ranch, as well as controlling financial interests in the town.

The company is getting quite a bit of help from some of the most prominent people in town —including Staten's father, Samuel Kirkland, who uses his position as a senator to help leverage his agendas.

Who Stars in Ransom Canyon?

Duhamel and Kelly, James Brolin, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and more star in Ransom Canyon.

How Can I Watch Ransom Canyon?

Watch Ransom Canyon exclusively on Netflix.

Is There a Trailer for Ransom Canyon?

Yes. View it below:

When Did Ransom Canyon Debut?

Ransom Canyon first premiered on April 17, 2025.

Get our free mobile app

How Are the Ratings for Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon has been a ratings smash for Netflix. It rose to No. 1 on Netflix' streaming charts within days of its release, and it's stayed in the Top 5 ever since.

When Will Ransom Canyon Season 2 Air?

Marie Claire reports that the first season of Ransom Canyon began filming in February of 2024 and wrapped in June. The show premiered in April of 2025.

If a shooting and production schedule of 14-15 months holds true, a possible Ransom Canyon Season 2 could arrive in the fall of 2026, as long as Netflix decides its fate soon.