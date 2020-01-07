Rascal Flatts were stars from the moment they broke into country music in 2000. The trio's tight harmonies and fun songs made them instant hits during a time when the genre was adding in more pop influence.

Seventeen No. 1 hits and more than 23 million albums sold are feats at the top of Rascal Flatts' resume. So are their nearly four dozen major honors: everything from CMAs and ACMs to American Music Awards and People's Choice Awards. The Flatts' Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus are Grand Ole Opry and Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees to boot.

In 2020, Rascal Flatts will mark 20 years as a band with something unexpected: a farewell tour. The band has announced that following their Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour, they'll call it quits. Though with 2021 bringing the 10th anniversary of their Opry induction, we doubt they'll stay away too long ...

Take a look back at Rascal Flatts' career highlights and milestones in the gallery below.