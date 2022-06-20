Ree Drummond’s Husband Ladd Was Trampled by a Cow, But Seems Unfazed

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond's husband Ladd had an encounter with a cow while working on their cattle ranch that left him scraped up — but hilariously unfazed.

She shared the moment on her social media, posting video of the aftermath of Ladd's cow run-in, with audio of "I Fought the Law" by the Bobby Fuller Four hilariously overlaying the clip.

"How was your day, dear?" Drummond says at the beginning of the clip.

"It was good," Ladd replies, non-plussed, as he bends over to play with the family's basset hound and yellow lab.

But Drummond is skeptical: She soon pans the camera over to her husband's back, revealing a rip in his shirt and a deep cut in the skin underneath.

"Cow ran over me," Ladd explains with a chuckle. "Knocked me down. I was like a turtle on my back out there. My back doesn't hurt, but she stepped on my leg. It hurts."

Despite the grisly-looking cut, neither Ladd nor his wife were too alarmed by the incident, though Drummond did suggest a little Neosporin for the laceration. It's no wonder the couple took things in stride: Ladd has been in a number of accidents and near-misses over the years.

In March 2021, he broke his neck after getting in a car accident with another vehicle driven by his nephew, Caleb. Both men were in their cars headed toward a fire on a neighbor's property, but as they rushed to help extinguish the blaze, smoke and high winds kept visibility perilously low, and their trucks collided.

That's not all: Back in February, Drummond had to rescue her husband after he got his truck stuck in a pond.

To date, there have been 30 seasons of the Pioneer Woman on the Food Network. It's not clear whether Season 31 will premiere. Drummond is also a successful blogger, author, entrepreneur and more. Her children make appearances on her TV show, and Ladd occasionally does, too.