Ree Drummond’s Daughter’s Bridal Shower Was Breathtaking — See Pics!

Big, exciting changes are afoot in The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's family. First, she became a first-time grandma when her oldest daughter Alex welcomed a baby girl. Now, her second daughter Paige is in the midst of wedding preparations.

Paige had not one but two "gorgeous" bridal shower events over the weekend, and her reality star mom was there to help every step of the way.

The first was a couples' shower on Saturday (March 8), where friends and family gathered to lavish love and good luck on Paige and her soon-to-be husband David. Western style has been a theme throughout their nuptials — which has included a Western-themed engagement photo shoot! — so it was only fitting that this event had plenty of rugged, cowboy-friendly details.

Guests sipped on signature drinks, including "ranch water," ie tequila mixed with Topo Chico and lime juice. They also took home cowboy hats as party favors after the event.

"What a blessing it is to go through this wedding season with the love of my life," Paige wrote in an Instagram post where she showed all the details.

Flip through the photos below to see for yourself, including a couple of shots featuring her older sister Alex and infant niece Sofia.

But that wasn't the end of the wedding festivities that weekend. The day after the couples' event, Paige had a cozy girls-only event at a friend's home.

Paige wore a delicate, pleated white dress befitting a bride-to-be, and opened gifts and celebrated with some of the women closest to her.

"I'm so grateful for all of the strong and beautiful women who are in my life," she wrote in the caption of her post. "I just love them all so much!!"

Drummond has been involved in her daughter's wedding plans from the very beginning, even working with her now-fiancé to help pull off the perfect surprise proposal.

Last fall, she stepped into the "Mother of the Bride" role even more fully, accompanying Paige as she went shopping to pick out her dream wedding dress.