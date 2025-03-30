Ree Drummond’s ‘Home Intruder’ Almost Made Her Use Her Fork as a Weapon

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond got an unexpected scare recently while filming herself cooking -- and lucky for fans, she's ready to laugh about the incident.

Drummond was in the middle of sauteeing something on the stove top, watching the 1994 rom-com Muriel's Wedding in the background while she cooked. In fact, she was so into it that she was singing and dancing along to a scene that uses the ABBA hit "Fernando" -- when suddenly, she heard someone unexpectedly walk in.

The reality star whipped around to see who was there, brandishing the fork she was using to stir her potatoes.

Fortunately, the shock didn't last long. She quickly realized it was just her husband Ladd, who had unexpectedly showed up home from work a little early. The couple cracked up over the misunderstanding, and Drummond shared the moment on social media so her fans could laugh with them -- and be impressed by her on-the-fly home defense skills.

Read More: Ree Drummond Shares Rare Photo of Family's Four Generations

Ree Drummond Ree Drummond Instagram loading...

Her first Instagram Stories slide shows Drummond cooking, dancing and singing to "Fernando," blissfully unaware that Ladd just stepped into the frame right behind her.

"S--t!" she says as she spins around and sees him.

"Look at how ready I was to use my fork," she says in another slide, joking about her weapon of choice.

Ree Drummond Ree Drummond, Instagram loading...

She set those two Stories to audio of "Fernando," but she also shared the sounds that were really happening in her kitchen in another post, writing "Actual audio of Ladd coming home early, the butthead."

Ree Drummond Ree Drummond, Instagram loading...

The Pioneer Woman star frequently shares glimpses into her family life. In recent months, many of those moments have been focused around her first granddaughter Sofia, who was born to Drummond's daughter Alex and her husband Mauricio in December.

Drummond is also busy helping her second daughter, Paige, prepare for her wedding day. She recently shared some breathtaking photos from Paige's bridal shower.