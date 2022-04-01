Ree Drummond Updates Fans on Husband Ladd One Year After His Accident

It's been a full year since Ree Drummond's husband, Ladd, collided with their nephew, Caleb, while fighting a fire on a neighbors property. The accident put both men in the hospital — with Ladd requiring surgery — but Drummond says they are doing just fine.

"Thinking back to that bad day in March of 2021, this is pretty remarkable," she writes in her blog, the Pioneer Woman. "He’s lifting weights. He’s riding his horse. He’s feeding cattle and doing all the work on the ranch he always did."

She added that Ladd's neck is a little stiff, though, and might be like that for the rest of his life. However, all things considered, that's pretty great news. From the video she posted earlier this year, it looks like Ladd is moving around pretty well, despite getting his truck stuck in some ice.

To recap, a fire broke out on a nearby ranch in March 2021. Ladd and Caleb each jumped into a truck and took off to help fight the blaze. Due to the smoke and high winds, visibility was incredibly low, and the two crashed into one another head-on.

Caleb was transported to the hospital via an ambulance, with "cuts, bruises, and broken ribs," according to Drummond. Ladd was flown to the hospitals in a helicopter and was in surgery less than 24 hours later to repair a broken neck.

The Pioneer Woman said that while her husband's recovery has gone well, it wasn't always easy. In her blog she recounts that he followed doctor's orders for the first few days, but it was difficult to keep him stationary after that. He was also determined to make it through daughter Alex's wedding sans neck brace less than two months later. The oldest Drummond married Mauricio Scott on May 1, 2021.