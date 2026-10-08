Roseanne Barr is plotting a comedy comeback as a Texas grandmother with a very particular family — and she's bringing some familiar faces along for the ride.

Barr has wrapped production on an eight-episode family comedy called Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable, which was filmed in Austin, Texas.

The series follows a mixed-race family of preppers, with Barr playing the matriarch as she sets out to throw her granddaughter the most fantastic bat mitzvah Texas has ever seen.

Roseanne Barr's 'Meemaw'

Barr says Meemaw is every bit as bold as her original sitcom Roseanne, which ran from 1988 to 1997.

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“It’s every bit as revolutionary as ‘The Roseanne Show,’ if not more, and my work has improved with time,” she tells Page Six.

Barr says the comedy will aim for both sides of the political spectrum, rather than catering exclusively to one audience.

Roseanne Barr via Page Six Roseanne Barr via Page Six

"My daughters are super woke and of course I love them, so I put in jokes for them, too, like I did on ‘Roseanne,’" she told the outlet.

I make fun of everybody ’cause everybody deserves to be made fun of who’s in power. So, I’ve got some great jokes about Republicans that the lefties are gonna love. I’m an equal opportunity destroyer.

'Meemaw' Cast Is Filled With Familiar Names

Randy Quaid plays Barr's husband, while Omar Gooding plays her son-in-law. Drea de Matteo and Doug Jones are also part of the cast, with guest appearances from Jon Lovitz, Tony Hinchcliffe and Kim Congdon.

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Barr also credits Mo'Nique with helping her find the actress playing her granddaughter, Indy Bugg, a 12-year-old Instagram personality.

“Mo’Nique calls up, ‘Check this girl out. She not only looks like you, but she acts just like you, too,’” Barr recalls.

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Barr quietly began filming Meemaw in November 2025 after raising money from private investors to mount a fully union production.

The project marks Barr's return to a scripted family comedy after Roseanne was canceled in 2018. The series continued without her as The Conners, which ran through 2025.