Leave it to Sam Hunt to give us a reason to smile today. On top of the release of his sophomore album Southside, Hunt is also celebrating the arrival of a new family member in the Hunt household — a brand new puppy named Copper!

“I got a little dog, a little bird dog puppy that I’ve been trying to train a little bit, so I’ve been working with him.” Hunt casually dropped into a recent conversation with Taste of Country Nights. “He’s a short hair German pointer dog. He’s a good little pup.”

According to AKC.org, German Shorthaired Pointers stand between 23 and 25 inches at the shoulder and can grow to weigh anywhere from 55 to 70 pounds.

The puppy is sure to serve as a happy distraction for Hunt as he and countless others across the country and around the world remain quarantined in light of the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

And for everyone else, Hunt’s new album will also serve as a welcome distraction. The album, which was released Friday (April 3), includes not only his recent No. 1 hit “Kinfolks,” but also his current Top 25 song “Hard to Forget.”

Unfortunately, it will be a while before Hunt will take the stage to play these songs for his fans.The Georgia native’s the Southside Summer Tour has shifted to a June 11 start date in Atlanta. Charlotte, Raleigh and Bristow are rescheduled to Oct. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hunt shares that his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, was out of the country when the pandemic began.

"She was out of town for a couple of weeks before all this hit. She was overseas so luckily she was able to get back in the country before things got crazy," he says. "So we've been using this time to catch up."

Listen to the Rest of Sam Hunt's Interview with Taste of Country Nights: