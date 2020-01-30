Days before the 2020 Super Bowl, Sam Hunt shared his excitement for what he cites as a "new generation" of football stars.

A a former football player himself, Hunt offered his insight into the upcoming game that will see the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. The football-hunk-turned-country star was an elite player on his high school football team in Cedartown, Ga. — so much so that he was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2002 and nominated for the prestigious Wendy's High School Heisman award. Hunt went on to be a quarterback at Middle Tennessee State University, later transferring to the University of Alabama where he continued to play the sport.

Sitting down with his label, Universal Music Group Nashville, Hunt says the 54th annual Super Bowl represents a new league of football players, citing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a promising player.

“I think it’s gonna be exciting. It’s like the new generation Super Bowl almost," he describes. "The quarterbacks are great. I really like that Mahomes guy, he represents a whole new era of quarterback."

Hunt adds that while the sport has evolved significantly over the past several years, he's looking forward to seeing both teams play at their highest capacity.

"I like watching great offenses. I like quarterbacks who throw the ball around, score lots of points, and these two teams do that. They’ve got a lot of exciting players," he says. "So, I think this one’s gonna be one for the books, for sure.”

The country superstar is currently working on his highly anticipated sophomore album, with lead single "Kinfolks" is currently in the top 5 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He's also released "Sinning With You" off the project, scheduled for release sometime this year.

Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 2. The big game airs on Fox.