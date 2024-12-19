When it comes to great dads in country music, Scotty McCreery is on the list. The singer and his wife, Gabi, have a 2-year-old son, Avery, who sometimes goes out on the road when dad is touring.

In an exclusive sit down with Taste of Country's Adison Haager, the "Cab in a Solo" singer described a huge parenting hack that they, as first-time parents, kind of stumbled into.

It's how they get their son, Avery, excited for a road trip on the bus with mommy and daddy.

"We got toys everywhere, and he's got his little bunk. We keep a couple of stuffed animals that he doesn't take home with him, they stay on the bus," he explains.

McCreery says this has helped ease the road trip blues for Avery.

"So like, the elephant and the monkey, he gets so hype to get on the bus, 'cause he can see elephant and monkey."

The ultimate parent flex right there: Having everything so organized to the tune of having certain stuffed animals that only show their faces when Avery is on the bus for a trip to a show.

We speculate that conversations might go something like this in the McCreery household:

Scotty: Hey Avery, want to see elephant?

Avery: Yes, daddy.

Scotty: Great! Tomorrow you get to see him when we get on the bus. But play with him a lot because you might not get to see him for a few weeks after that.

The bus is a magical place, thanks to mom and dad's smart thinking.