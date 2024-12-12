Scotty McCreery’s 2-Year-Old Son Has Favorites of Daddy’s Songs

At Scotty McCreery's house, if you're not listening to Disney soundtracks all day, you're getting two specific McCreery songs, as chosen by his 2-year-old son, Avery.

In an exclusive interview with Taste of Country's Adison Haager, McCreery spills that it's his toddler who picks what songs get played at home, and adorably, he tends to pick daddy's songs.

"So if he says 'daddy's song,' he wants to hear 'Cab in a Solo,'" the one-time American Idol winner reveals. "If he says, 'Mama's song,' it's a song called 'Slow Dance.'"

If you have kids, you know that when riding with different parents, the kids will retain some of what songs are played. It's a good way to find out what your spouse listens to when you're not around.

One of Avery's favorites of daddy's songs, "Cab in a Solo," was McCreery's sixth No. 1 hit, released in 2023. "Slow Dance," on the other hand, is somewhat of a deep cut on dad's latest album, Rise & Fall, which arrived in May of 2024.

Oh, but it doesn't stop there: It seems as if Avery's grandparents on one side don't listen to McCreery's music quite as much as his mom and dad do. We know this because when Avery requests "Papa's song," it's "Sweet Caroline," while "Gigi's song" is a Cajun track that Louisianans know as "Audubon Zoo."

