Shania Twain began the final leg of her Let's Go! residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Friday (Aug. 26), and she is promising fans a memorable show. In a video she shared with People, Twain says the show will feature many nostalgic moments with her classic tunes, and she has peppered emotional moments throughout the production as well.

"Let's Go! fans can expect to reminisce," Twain says in the video. "They're gonna hear the classics, they're gonna sing along, maybe even get a little bit emotional, you know? There's some emotional, touching moments as well. I'm paying close attention to the fans' comments on which ones they want to hear. There's a lot of quiet moments that everybody would always go quiet, and then big, kick-ass moments."

As an expert in impressive stage productions, Twain says there will be multiple outfit changes, fun stage graphics and a "refreshing change" for her performance of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," featuring black-and-white components.

"I want them to feel like I want to feel when I leave a great show," she says. "I want them to feel satisfied."

The residency runs Aug. 26, 27 and 31, and then picks up again Sept. 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10. Fans can buy tickets here. Twain originally kicked off Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency in 2019, but put the show on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She officially returned to Vegas in December of 2021.

Prior to beginning the final leg of the residency, Twain lent her "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" backup dancers to Kelsea Ballerini for the 2022 ACM Honors on Aug. 24. Ballerini honored Twain — who received the ACM Poet's Award — by performing the tune and recreating the iconic music video on the Ryman Auditorium stage.