Shania Twain Pops Up for a Teeny-Tiny Bar Show in the Bahamas [Watch]

Shania Twain Pops Up for a Teeny-Tiny Bar Show in the Bahamas [Watch]

Joe Maher, Getty Images / Shania Twain, TikTok (2)

A few Shania Twain fans got the concert experience of a lifetime recently when the singer strolled into a random bar in the Bahamas — and decided to sit down and play with the band.

The singer posted video of the moment to TikTok, showing herself singing her hit "You're Still the One" while strumming an acoustic guitar. She was performing alongside a group of musicians that looked like they might have been a house band.

There were other clues that the performance might have been impromptu, too: Twain was dressed casually with a ball cap and ponytail, and it seemed like she'd just wandered into a local hot spot while on vacation in Eleuthera, one of the islands that make up the Bahamas.

It's also likely that this performance wasn't announced, since according to the video, it seemed like only a handful of people were in the crowd watching.

What they lacked in numbers, they made up for in enthusiasm. The audience members — most of whom were staff at the bar — danced and cheered along to Twain's performance, big smiles on their faces as they applauded her rendition of "You're Still the One."

"You never know what's gonna go down on a Saturday night in Eleuthera!" Twain wrote in the caption of her video post, also taking a moment to tip her hat to the local musicians.

"I just love the music scene and atmosphere here," she gushed. "These guys were awesome!"

Read More: Shania Twain is Planning a Short, Vegas-Inspired Tour for 2025

It's pretty rare to see Twain in this intimate of a venue, but if you're hoping to see her in a more traditional stage setting in 2025, you're in luck. The singer has announced a seven-date tour for the summer, which will extend between mid-July and early August.

She'll hit amphitheaters and stadiums during the short run, which will feature hits from across her lengthy career of fan-favorite hits.

All of the Women Who've Won Country Entertainer of the Year Awards

Entertainer of the Year is by and large the biggest award an artist can receive in the world of country music. To put it simply, winning that trophy means you crushed the country music game with music, touring, and festivals, and you likely also found mass appeal outside of the genre.

It's a highly coveted award, and historically, it's been handed out to more men than women. Just 10 women in country music have heard their names called at the end of the night at either the CMA Awards or the ACM Awards over the years.

Here's a list of women who've won country Entertainer of the Year awards.
Filed Under: Shania Twain
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos

More From Taste of Country