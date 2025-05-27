A few Shania Twain fans got the concert experience of a lifetime recently when the singer strolled into a random bar in the Bahamas — and decided to sit down and play with the band.

The singer posted video of the moment to TikTok, showing herself singing her hit "You're Still the One" while strumming an acoustic guitar. She was performing alongside a group of musicians that looked like they might have been a house band.

There were other clues that the performance might have been impromptu, too: Twain was dressed casually with a ball cap and ponytail, and it seemed like she'd just wandered into a local hot spot while on vacation in Eleuthera, one of the islands that make up the Bahamas.

It's also likely that this performance wasn't announced, since according to the video, it seemed like only a handful of people were in the crowd watching.

What they lacked in numbers, they made up for in enthusiasm. The audience members — most of whom were staff at the bar — danced and cheered along to Twain's performance, big smiles on their faces as they applauded her rendition of "You're Still the One."

"You never know what's gonna go down on a Saturday night in Eleuthera!" Twain wrote in the caption of her video post, also taking a moment to tip her hat to the local musicians.

"I just love the music scene and atmosphere here," she gushed. "These guys were awesome!"

It's pretty rare to see Twain in this intimate of a venue, but if you're hoping to see her in a more traditional stage setting in 2025, you're in luck. The singer has announced a seven-date tour for the summer, which will extend between mid-July and early August.

She'll hit amphitheaters and stadiums during the short run, which will feature hits from across her lengthy career of fan-favorite hits.