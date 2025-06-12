Shania Twain's 2025 Live in Concert tour will not only provide entertainment for audiences across the U.S., but it will also help feed those less fortunate.

The country singer's Shania Twain Foundation is committed to donating a generous amount of money to food banks in each city the tour is scheduled to stop in. In fact, when it's all said and done, she will have contributed one million meals across the country.

“At the Shania Twain Foundation, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food,” Twain says in a statement. “These donations will provide direct support in the communities of each tour stop. We can make a meaningful impact across the United States and Canada by helping to ensure that food banks are well stocked and, in turn, uplift people in every city we visit this summer.”

The country veteran is visiting several cities on her 2025 Live in Concert trek, and her foundation has already made arrangements, working directly with each city's venue to identify local food banks to donate to.

Those receiving funds include the Montana Food Bank Network, FeedMore WNY, Good Shepard Food Bank of Maine, Hershey Food Bank, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, New Hampshire Food Bank, Feeding South Florida and Feeding Northeast Florida.

Twain will also make charitable gifts while visiting her home country of Canada.

Local outlets are reporting these food banks are receiving $25,000 donations.

Shania Twain's 2025 Live in Concert Tour

Twain will embark on her 2025 Live in Concert Tour on Wednesday, July 2, in Missoula, Mont. She'll bounce back and forth between the United States and Canada before wrapping things up with back-to-back shows in Davie, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Several artists are joining the country hitmaker on her trek, including some from outside country music. Kip Moore, Lindsay Ell and Mackenzie Porter are on the list, as are Andy Grammer, Alli Walker and Devon Cole.