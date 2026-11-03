Nicole Taylor wasn’t just a coworker, but a friend to all of us here at Taste of Country. On Sept. 28, Nicole passed away after a long and fiercely-fought battle with breast cancer. She was just 35 years old.

Nicole joined Taste of Country in 2024 as part of our syndicated morning radio show: Taste of Country Mornings with Wood and Nicole. You may have heard her warm voice on your radio, helping you start your day with fun conversation, celebrity guests and plenty of great country music with her co-host Wood.

Not only was Nicole part of our team, but she was also a content creator in Taylor Red with her sisters Nika and Natalie. The triplets created fun videos, captivating audiences across several social media platforms with millions of followers.

Nicole was a talented, accomplished young woman, but we also want to remember who she was behind the scenes and share a little of that with the world. Read on as some of our team share memories of working with Nicole, for which we are all grateful.

Nicole Taylor poses with the Taste of Country team and colleagues at Townsquare Media during CRS in 2024. Nicole Taylor poses with the Taste of Country team and colleagues at Townsquare Media during CRS in 2024.

Taste of Country Mornings Co-Host Wood Remembers Nicole Taylor

I was lucky enough to call Nicole more than a co-host, she was a true friend. Nicole put others ahead of herself, loved her family and despite the challenges she faced, she always had a positive outlook that made being around her a true joy. She will be missed by many, which is a sign of how special she was.

Taste of Country's Adison Haager Remembers Nicole Taylor

Nicole had a grounding presence about her, a peaceful, calming disposition. She was slow to speak, not because she didn’t have something to say, but wanted her words to matter and not be spoken out of haste.

It’s something I deeply admired about Nicole. Whether she was talking to me, or country music legends, she was locked in and deeply present. She always made you feel like you were heard and seen.

For me, I loved talking to her about work and loved getting to collaborate and bounce creative ideas off of each other. I admire the ways her brain worked, and pushed me to work hard and refine my professional craft.

I’ve continued to tell people my favorite conversations with Nicole weren’t about work, but about God. Something we have in common is our deep love for Jesus. I still sit so deeply in awe of Nicole’s perspective on her cancer, her treatments, and how she viewed the Lord through it all.

Her positivity astounded me, as did the deep peace she had in knowing her healing might come on earth, but might also be finished in heaven. It would be completely understandable if Nicole had expressed fear of the future, but she didn’t.

Her earthly journey was marked by a heavenly perspective. That is how I will remember Nicole Taylor.

Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul Remembers Nicole Taylor

I will never forget the first time I met Nicole.

She came in with her two sisters to record some stuff for me for Taste of Country Nights. The first time they ever came in, her sisters put their bags down and went to the restroom. It was just me and Nicole in the studio.

She wasted no time getting to know me. She asked me all about myself, my career and my life. Before I knew it, her sisters were already back, and I didn't even get a chance to ask her how she was.

That's the type of person Nicole was. She always cared about others first.

She came in every morning, bright and early, and said hello to me in the studio. She stopped and asked how my family and kids were doing. She watched all of our videos on my personal social media and always commented the next day in person about how much she loved seeing them.

Nicole was such a warm soul. She was so smart and so talented that it was hard to even share a room with her. Her light was so bright. I am convinced that when you see a star shooting across the sky at night, it's Nicole giving us a wink and letting us know she's all right.

God bless her and her family during this tough time. Thank you for letting us share her with you and the rest of the world.

Taste of Country's Jess Rose Remembers Nicole Taylor

Nicole was someone who led with her faith. She was welcoming and she was kind, showing the love of Jesus to everyone she came in contact with. Although I didn't have too much time working with her, she made an impact on my life with the way she lived hers. She was truly a light and a gift to all. We will miss you, Nicole!

Colleague and Loudwire Nights Host Chuck Armstrong Remembers Nicole Taylor

I had the chance to sit in on Nicole and Wood's inaugural show with Taste of Country Mornings. From the moment I first talked to her to seeing her in action that morning and well beyond, I was always impressed with her attitude and demeanor. I don't think there is anything that could have put a frown on her face and it was clear she was always focused on making sure those around her were happy and enjoying life. She was and will always be a bright light in this world and I'm so grateful to have gotten to spend time with her over the last couple of years.

Taste of Country Editorial Director Rabab Al-Sharif Remembers Nicole Taylor

I remember when Nicole first joined our team back in 2024. At the time, the only thing I really knew about her was that she was a very successful influencer with her sisters. I had no idea what to expect, and to be completely honest, I was a bit skeptical about how she would fit into our team, where she’d have to not only host a morning radio show and create content for social media, but also write.

All of that changed as I got to know Nicole. I worked with her on writing and editing her stories, and I was so impressed with her eagerness to learn and improve in that role. Nicole didn’t just slap together words and let me edit them. She asked questions. She shared ideas. She was curious. She showed gratitude and excitement every time I gave her tips or corrections to work on.

She seemed genuinely happy to be learning something new, which made teaching her a joy. And she taught me a lot along the way, too. I learned from how she approached each new task earnestly. From how she interacted with those around her, always asking them about themselves and their lives with true interest. From how it seemed like she woke up every morning with the intention of being the best version of herself for everyone she encountered that day.

I’ll never forget Nicole, and I’m happy I was able to be part of that season of her life and get to know her.

Nicole Taylor's Sisters Share Memories

On Monday (Nov 2nd), Nicole’s sisters Nika and Natalie took the news of her passing public, posting on their YouTube channel.

We are sharing the link to that video below. Both Nika and Natalie give deeper insight to Nicole’s cancer battle. However, not just her fight, but her perspective through it all, and sweet memories about their triplet.

From all of the staff at Taste of Country, we love Nicole and her family. She will be missed, but never forgotten.