Texas Roadhouse Teams Up With Walmart for Game-Changing New Release

Texas Roadhouse has expanded their retail offerings and partnered with Walmart to offer Texas Roadhouse Dairy Dips.

Texas Roadhouse Dairy Dips are only available at Walmart and feature three mouth-watering options.

According to Nation's Restaurant News, the three flavors that will be on Walmart shelves are:

Cactus Blossom Dip: A Cajun blend of onion, garlic and other spices. Rattlesnake Bites Dip: A spicy blend of cheddar cheese, bell peppers, garlic and cayenne. Fried Pickle Dip: The flavor of fried pickles in a dip form.

Currently, if you're a Texas Roadhouse fan and are looking to buy some of their items outside of the restaurant, you can get their Mini Rolls and Honey Cinnamon Butter Spread at grocery stores — but now it's about to get a whole lot more interesting.

With restaurant prices continuing to rise, while grocery prices are finally starting to deflate across America, more and more people have been choosing to stay home and eat.

Texas Roadhouse wants to take advantage of that. CEO Jerry Morgan said, "Texas Roadhouse continues to explore ways to engage with loyal guests and potential guests in the retail space. With the success of the Mini Rolls and our Buttery Spreads, dips inspired by our legendary appetizers felt like a natural fit."

Not just any restaurant can call up Walmart and say that they want to partner with them to expand their retail offering, but a chain the size of Texas Roadhouse can warrant a good monetary outcome for both chains.

