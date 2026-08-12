The Band Perry original Neil Perry revealed he was terminated in 2024, and then he detailed conversations that led to the group becoming only Kimberly Perry and her husband.

On Instagram, the youngest Perry shared all of the family's dirty laundry.

"My sister wanted her husband to become a member of the band, taking my brother’s place. I made it equally clear that I was not okay with that," Neil says.

Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry released their first country single "Hip To My Heart" in 2009.

"If I Die Young" was the trio's biggest hit, but they had a string of Top 10 hits including several No. 1s in the 2010s.

They transitioned to pop in 2017, disbanded for several years and then re-formed in 2025.

Why Did the Band Perry Break Up?

Neil Perry told a portion of the story on Tuesday (Aug. 11), but his comments became more pointed during a post shared on Wednesday.

Instagram/NeilPerry Instagram/NeilPerry

“I explicitly asked my sister not to represent my support for the current version of the band,” he writes on the first of four slides.

That seems to be a direct contradiction to Kimberly Perry’s comments on the Rolling Stone Nashville Now podcast.

“I think they are very interested in the Band Perry getting landed as well,” she says.

Continuing, Neil describes the friction between the siblings, saying “By May of 2024, none of us were consistently on speaking terms, and Reid had stopped engaging in both personal and business matters.”

Kimberly asked Neil about getting the band back together, and they discussed options such as moving forward as a duo, holding auditions to replace Reid or having her husband, Johnny, join.

“I was fine with the first two, but soon understood Kimberly wanted to move forward with the third. We ultimately decided not to proceed.”

To Neil’s surprise, Reid did rejoin the band but Neil wasn’t so sure. After some back and forth, “I understood that continuing to tour was no longer realistically an option for me, and I would soon be forced out by the 2/3 partnership agreement," he says.

Reid left the band soon after and now the Band Perry is Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello. A day earlier, Neil shared even more stark details of the negotiations.

"I never expected that my decision not to participate under those circumstances would also mean losing my financial interest and access to the band’s platforms, resources, and audience I had spent my life helping build," he says.

Kimberly's comments about the group's evolution do resemble his version of events.

"The anger became music.The grief became songs.The loss became freedom," he says introducing a new musical release called Wolves of June and a song called "TNT."

What Are the Band Perry Doing Today?

The Band Perry are currently touring in Canada with U.S. shows planned through November. Earlier this year they released a song called "Psychological" that enjoyed a modest amount of airplay.

Last month they released a reimagined version of "You Lie" with Kaitlin Butts and a recent Instagram post indicated another collaboration could be coming soon.