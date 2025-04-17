Thomas Rhett Updates Fans on ‘Gnarly’ Ankle Injury After Painful Concert Fall

Thomas Rhett is doing just fine after he took a hard fall during a recent performance.

The "Die a Happy Man" singer hopped on social media to provide an update to his fans about his injury, but also to say how grateful he is for all of the love and support he's received.

"I just wanted to hop on here and first of all and say thank you for all the advice on ankle stuff," he says in the video shared to his Instagram Stories. "And for all your prayers. Much appreciated."

"I've sprained my ankle a million times like playing sports and stuff but I've never felt it like that the other night," he continues. "Just missed a step, man."

"Welcome to 35, I guess is the new motto."

Rhett notes that he received medical attention following the accident, and thankfully, his injury was not worse.

"Just got a X-Ray and thank the Lord nothing is broken," he says. "I've heard a lot of people say sometimes you'd rather it be broken than having a bad sprain, so I think it's just a pretty gnarly sprain."

"Imma start rehabbing like a dadgum college athlete."

The country singer says he felt like he needed to set the record straight on how bad his injury was after see rumors online.

@thomasrhettakins via Instagram @thomasrhettakins via Instagram loading...

How Did Thomas Rhett Fall?

Rhett was a surprise guest at Forrest Frank's show in Nashville, Tenn. He and the Christian artist recorded a song this year called "Nothing Else" and were planning on singing it together that night.

Frank introduced Rhett, who was hiding in the stands. All the country hitmaker had to do was make it down the stairs and up to the stage, but he missed one of the steps and fell down. He quickly recovered, but you could tell from fan videos that he was favoring his left ankle.

Like a true professional, he finished his guest appearance as if nothing was wrong. Later, however, he would be wheeled out of the venue in a wheelchair.

