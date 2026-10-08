Tim McGraw and Faith Hill recently celebrated 30 years of marriage, but a woman from the "It's Your Love" singer's past is revisiting the moment she realized he'd met someone else.

Before McGraw and Hill became one of country music's most famous couples, he was engaged to Kristine Donahue.

Now, Donahue found a 2016 clip of McGraw explaining how he first met Hill—and her reaction is surprisingly candid.

Tim McGraw's Ex-Fiancée Reacts

McGraw and Hill first met in 1994 at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. Two years later, Hill joined McGraw on his Spontaneous Combustion tour, and they married in 1996.

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In 2016, the couple told Bobby Bones about how they first met. McGraw recalled being backstage for a group photo when he met Hill. At the time, he was dating Donahue.

“I was dating somebody at the time, and I met Faith," he said, "and when I left the person I was dating says, ‘Um, I don’t know if I want you to say hi to her anymore.’ It was immediate.”

Donahue recently found the clip and shared it on TikTok, writing, “Women’s intuition, y’all. IT DOES NOT MISS.”

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The timing was especially notable because McGraw and Hill were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

“Clearly, I was onto something,” Donahue added. “Happy Anniversary to two people who were obviously meant to find each other.”

Donahue's Honest Response

While Donahue kept the TikTok lighthearted, she gave a much more candid answer when someone asked if the situation bothered her, replying, “It almost killed me.”

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McGraw, meanwhile, celebrated his anniversary with Hill by calling her “the center of gravity” of his life.

“I am a fortunate man,” he wrote.