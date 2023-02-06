Trace Adkins Saddles Up for 2023 Somewhere in America Tour

Trace Adkins is gearing up to hit the road in 2023. On Monday (Feb. 6), he announced his headlining Somewhere in America Tour, which will begin in February.

With a few dates on the books each month, Adkins will keep the trek rolling into mid-October.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 10), but fans can begin to snag their seats via a pre sale that launches Tuesday (Feb. 7). Additionally, a few festival dates are on sale right now.

Adkins' Somewhere in America Tour follows his 2022 The Way I Wanna Go Tour, which wrapped last July. Most recently, the star confirmed that he'll be a part of the upcoming Still Playin' Possum George Jones tribute concert, which is set to take place in April.

In December, Adkins released a duet with Melissa Etheridge called "Love Walks Through Rain."

The country star has also kept busy with television engagements: He had a starring role on the FOX country music soap opera Monarch and made frequent musical contributions to the soundtrack.

Monarch was canceled after one season, but Adkins continues to be a host on INSP's Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, which is now in its third season.

Trace Adkins' 2023 Somewhere in America Tour Dates

:

Feb. 10 -- Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre*

Feb. 14 -- Stillwater, Okla. @ McKnight Center for the Performing Arts*

March 4 -- Choctaw, Miss. @ Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts*

March 18 -- Gilbert, Ariz. @ Boots in the Park*

Apr. 1 -- Lake Charles, La. @ L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

Apr. 15 -- Arlington, Texas @ Live! By Loews (Community Storehouse Fundraising Dinner)

May 13 -- Kansas City, Kan. @ Country Roots Fest*

June 10 -- Wright City, Mo. @ Cedar Lake Cellars

June 17 -- Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races*

June 30 -- Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

July 1 -- Algona, Iowa @ ABATE Freedom Park*

July 6 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Stir Concert Cove

July 7 -- Independence, Iowa @ Buchanan County Fair

July 28 -- Henderson, Nev. @ Sunset Station Amphitheater

July 29 -- Minden, Nev. @ Carson Valley Inn & Casino

Aug. 6 -- Coachella, Calif. @ Spotlight 29 Casino

Aug. 11 -- Arcadia, Wisc. @ Ashley for the Arts*

Aug. 12 -- Galva, Ill. @ The Back Road Music Festival*

Aug. 13 -- West Allis, Wisc. @ Wisconsin State Fair

Aug. 26 -- Mason, Wisc. @ Concert in the Corn

Sept. 2 -- West Liberty, Ohio @ Country Legends Festival*

Oct. 14 -- Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall

*on sale now