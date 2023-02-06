Trace Adkins Saddles Up for 2023 Somewhere in America Tour

Trace Adkins Saddles Up for 2023 Somewhere in America Tour

Brett Carlsen, Getty Images for ACM

Trace Adkins is gearing up to hit the road in 2023. On Monday (Feb. 6), he announced his headlining Somewhere in America Tour, which will begin in February.

With a few dates on the books each month, Adkins will keep the trek rolling into mid-October.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 10), but fans can begin to snag their seats via a pre sale that launches Tuesday (Feb. 7). Additionally, a few festival dates are on sale right now.

Adkins' Somewhere in America Tour follows his 2022 The Way I Wanna Go Tour, which wrapped last July. Most recently, the star confirmed that he'll be a part of the upcoming Still Playin' Possum George Jones tribute concert, which is set to take place in April.

In December, Adkins released a duet with Melissa Etheridge called "Love Walks Through Rain."

The country star has also kept busy with television engagements: He had a starring role on the FOX country music soap opera Monarch and made frequent musical contributions to the soundtrack.

Monarch was canceled after one season, but Adkins continues to be a host on INSP's Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, which is now in its third season.

Trace Adkins' 2023 Somewhere in America Tour Dates

:

Feb. 10 -- Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre*
Feb. 14 -- Stillwater, Okla. @ McKnight Center for the Performing Arts*
March 4 -- Choctaw, Miss. @ Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts*
March 18 -- Gilbert, Ariz. @ Boots in the Park*
Apr. 1 -- Lake Charles, La. @ L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles
Apr. 15 -- Arlington, Texas @ Live! By Loews (Community Storehouse Fundraising Dinner)
May 13 -- Kansas City, Kan. @ Country Roots Fest*
June 10 -- Wright City, Mo. @ Cedar Lake Cellars
June 17 -- Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races*
June 30 -- Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater
July 1 -- Algona, Iowa @ ABATE Freedom Park*
July 6 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Stir Concert Cove
July 7 -- Independence, Iowa @ Buchanan County Fair
July 28 -- Henderson, Nev. @ Sunset Station Amphitheater
July 29 -- Minden, Nev. @ Carson Valley Inn & Casino
Aug. 6 -- Coachella, Calif. @ Spotlight 29 Casino
Aug. 11 -- Arcadia, Wisc. @ Ashley for the Arts*
Aug. 12 -- Galva, Ill. @ The Back Road Music Festival*
Aug. 13 -- West Allis, Wisc. @ Wisconsin State Fair
Aug. 26 -- Mason, Wisc. @ Concert in the Corn
Sept. 2 -- West Liberty, Ohio @ Country Legends Festival*
Oct. 14 -- Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall
*on sale now

Trace Adkins' Top 20 Songs: Love Songs, Military Tributes + Songs to Shake Your Country Butt To

Trace Adkins is one of the most versatile country music singers of the last generation, and this list of his Top 20 Songs proves it. Emotional ballads, stunning throwbacks, painful heartbreakers and meaningful songs of faith are scattered across his nearly 30-year catalog. Then, there are a whole lot of songs that make you want to shake your behind.

Scroll through to find 20 great Trace Adkins songs, ranked. You can almost break his career into three acts: The tender beginning, his more rowdy commercial peak and his pensive later years. While he has just three No. 1 hits, Adkins' wide range of subject matter and ability to use his voice in so many fascinating ways makes him an essential 21st century artist.
Filed Under: Trace Adkins
Categories: Country Music News, Live Country Music
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country