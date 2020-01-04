Tucker Beathard Shows Off New Tattoo in Honor of His Late Brother

Tucker Beathard is honoring the memory of his late brother with a new tattoo. The country singer turned to social media on Friday (Jan. 3) to debut a new tattoo bearing the initials of his brother, Clayton, who died in a stabbing outside of a Nashville bar in December.

In a post to his Instagram Stories, Beathard shows off a new tattoo on his left arm that features the initials CKB, for Clayton King Beathard.

Tucker Beathard via Instagram

22-year-old Clayton Beathard was one of three victims in a stabbing incident that took place outside of the Dogwood Bar in downtown Nashville in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2019. Police responded to the scene shortly before 3AM following an argument that started inside the bar and turned into a physical confrontation after it spilled over outside. Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III both died after being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A third victim was treated and released.

Police arrested 23-year-old Michael Mosley in a vacant house in a neighboring county on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and charged him with two counts of criminal homicide and one additional count of attempted homicide. Mosley is a convicted felon whose extensive criminal record includes a separate stabbing in 2015, as well as a string of assault and burglary charges.

Clayton Beathard was a high school football star at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tenn., who went on to play for Long Island University. Tucker Beathard released his debut single, "Rock On," in 2016. He released a new song, "Better Than Me," in 2019. Their father is famed country songwriter Casey Beathard, and their other brother is San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Tucker Beathard previously turned to social media on Dec. 28 to pay tribute to his younger brother, whom he called a "warrior for God."

"As heartbreaking and hard this experience has been it has also pushed me and my family to a whole new level of faith and what it means to trust God and what his plan is," he wrote. "It amazes me to see how Clay already had that perspective ... he lived a life here on earth for serving Jesus and had that discernment of right and wrong and the courage to wear his faith on his sleeve."

Beathard and his brother already had matching tattoos, he revealed: "I think the matching Bible verse tattoo that we have sums up perfectly how Clay lived and approached his life here on earth... Psalm 27:1 'The Lord is my light and salvation for whom shall I fear, the lord is the stronghold of my life for whom shall I be afraid.'"