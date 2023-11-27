Uncle Kracker lets his two young sons shine during an adorable remake of "Frosty the Snowman." Listen to this reimagined classic first during this Taste of Country exclusive.

The singer — real name Matthew Shafer — has two boys with wife Jenna to go with three older daughters with his first wife. Miles and Ford are seven and four years old, respectively, and you hear both throughout this new song. The final 30 seconds is time for them to solo.

This new version of "Frosty the Snowman" will be available to the public on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

Uncle Kracker’s cover of “Frosty the Snowman” caps a year of new music for the “Smile” hitmaker. “Reason to Drink,” “Sweet 16” and “Cruising Altitude” are three he’s released. He also shared that he’ll be part of Kenny Chesney’s When the Sun Goes Down Tour in 2024.

That tour’s title stems from a 2004 track that Chesney and Kracker shared. While he already was known for “Follow Me,” “When the Sun Goes Down” introduced him to country audiences, and over the next several years, he’d chart four songs.

Prior to "Follow Me" and the Double Wide album, Uncle Kracker was a part of Kid Rock's band.