Walker Hayes' fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of his video for single "90s Country," and the singer decided to make the event extra fun by presenting it via a live stream on YouTube Thursday evening (Oct. 11)—a mini-event that was packed with extra goodies for viewers.

"I am so pumped to release this music video with YouTube in Nashville this week. From the moment we shot the first scene to the moment my team showed me the final video, I have been itching for the world to see it,” said Walker in a release prior to the video's drop. “The way we’re doing this premiere is different, and I’m excited that my fans get to be part of the premiere both in person and at home through the livestream.”

Hayes opened up the livestream by offering fans a live rendition of "Dollar Store," which he followed up with "90's Country" and "You Broke Up With Me." He also opened up the floor for a stream of fan questions, which led to him revealing some of his personal favorite '90s-era artists (Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney...as well as MC Hammer, Dave Matthews and Hanson!), and some of the fashions he liked wearing in that decade (Jams shorts, tube socks, slap bracelets and calculator watches).

He also, of course, discussed "90's Country" itself. "I love nostalgia—I love songs that make you smile and cry at the same time," he noted of the composition, adding that it was the most difficult song he'd ever worked on, due to the puzzle of putting together the variety of retro lyrics that make up the tune.

"It took two years to write it," he admitted. "I wasn't in a room that long—like, still had my slap bracelet on," he joked. "But I'm never going to write a song like it again!"

The video itself, which fans can watch above, showed off a fun romp on Old Hickory Lake, just outside of Nashville, which pays homage to Alan Jackson's classic "Chattahoochee."

Hayes co-wrote "90's Country" with Shane McAnally and LYRX, and co-produced the track with McAnally and David Garcia.