What Beth Chapman Said About Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Remarrying

Duane Chapman says he and his late wife Beth Chapman made a pact to not remarry if either of them died, but their daughter recalls a separate conversation she had with her mother that hints at how she'd feel about the Dog the Bounty Hunter star getting married again.

The 67-year-old revealed that he's set to marry Francie Frane after the two became engaged earlier this month. Chapman and Frane spoke to the U.S. Sun about their engagement and plans to invite fans to their wedding, but cautioned that they'd wait until after the coronavirus quarantine ends. So, there's no wedding date.

Franee was first introduced to Chapman's social media followers in March with an accompanying story about how they found comfort in one another after they both lost spouses within the last year. Frane is a Colorado rancher, and the pair sparked after Chapman called to talk to her late husband about having some work done on his house, unaware he'd died.

Those close to Dog are supportive of the relationship, which hasn't always been the case. The star's daughter Lyssa Chapman was very outspoken about her father's relationship with Moon Angell, but she has seemingly given her blessing of Frane on Twitter.

Daughter Bonnie Chapman has been more revealing. The 21-year-old addressed her father's remarks from August, when he said he'd never marry again and that he and Beth agreed to that.

"And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?'” Dog Chapman told People last year, “And probably the same thing I’d say to her, ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me."

People also captured comments Bonnie Chapman made on Instagram recently where she praised Frane, going as far as to call her a blessing brought into Dog's life.

"My father has gone through so much this past year without my mother. It's been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following. My father deserves to be happy,” she writes.

“He's still got my mother's name on his chest. He'll never forget her and the love she gave him. She would be happy my father is in love and finding peace ... She would never want him to be alone. My mom wanted him to be happy no matter what."

On the pact to not remarry, Bonnie Chapman says her mother reconsidered that as her conditioned worsened leading up to her June 26 death. Her feelings had changed.

Beth Chapman succumbed to cancer last June at the age of 51. Frane is also 51 years old.

