Watch What Happens When You Google Shaboozey

Shaboozey has officially made Google tipsy. The "A Bar Song" singer was just named Top Song Sales Artist at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, but the hooky beat looks to be reaching beyond music player speakers.

Shaboozey won three BBMA Awards on Thursday, including Top Country Song.

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 weeks.

He also performed his new song "Highway" during the Fox telecast.

In researching his performances from Thursday's BBMAs, we Googled "Shaboozey." Watch what happens:

For a few seconds, the screen rocks back and forth before stabilizing. It's not clear how long that's been a thing — we reached out for comment — but a Reddit thread discussing the event appeared on Thursday afternoon as well.

One person said, "Haven't even listened to the song yet but thought this was a super cool thing to do. Like I wonder if he paid for it or Google just did it for the f--k of it?

"I drank too much," overshares another.

If Shaboozey is aware of the Google trick ,he's not yet said anything about it on social media. It's a fun cherry on top to a stunning first year of success in country music and beyond. Last December, hardly anyone knew the name Shaboozey, but his wins at the Billboard Music Awards proves he's notched his name and brand in the minds of music fans as effectively as the hook of "A Bar Song."

Taste of Country put his rise on a list of the 13 most shocking news stories of 2024. "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" also makes our Top 40 Country Songs list, at No. 2.