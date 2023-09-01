In a world full of uncertainty, one thing can be counted on: The mullet. There is a woman in America who now has the documented longest mullet in the world.

Her hair has been growing for more than 30 years, and has finally come to fruition as a record-setting mullet.

Guinness World Records has awarded the title of "World’s Longest Competitive Mullet (Female)" to Tami Manis from Knoxville, Tenn. Tami is a public health nurse, and her mullet now measures a whopping 5 ft., 8 in. long — only one inch away from having its own country song in Tyler Hubbard's "5 Foot 9".

Mullet Guinness World Records loading...

Manis reveals that her hair’s official birthday is Feb. 9, 1990, which is when she began seriously growing it out after watching the "Voices Carry" music video by ‘Til Tuesday.

"The singer had a rattail and I really wanted one of those," she says.

This mullet puts Joe Dirt's mullet to shame. Manis has full business in the front, but a parking lot party in the back. One may wonder how to achieve such a wondrous mane? She says she uses Hask hair products and an Argan oil-infused conditioner to keep her mullet looking fine.

Mullett Guinness World Records loading...

Manis waited patiently each and every day for the mail to come from Guinness Book of World Records. Finally, her world record certificate arrived, solidifying her title.

"I reverified that I’m actually in the 2024 edition of Guinness World Records for the longest mullet and that is pretty amazing," she says.

