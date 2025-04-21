Wynonna Judd doesn't share many photos of life with her toddler granddaughter Kaliyah, but she made an exception last week to celebrate the little girl's third birthday.

"Had a THREE-ESTA for our girl's 3rd birthday! We love a good theme around here," the singer writes on social media, posting a carousel of photos and videos of Kaliyah's Mexican-themed birthday party.

The centerpiece of the fiesta was Kaliyah's dazzling, on-theme birthday cake: A colorful, pink dessert decorated with a taco, a sombrero, jalapeños and blooming cacti.

One video shows the little girl struggling to blow out her candle — and finally getting the job done, with encouragement from the friends and family around her.

But the cake was just the beginning of Kaliyah's birthday celebration. The event also featured a piñata, pony rides and what appears to be a bounce house.

Of course, Judd and her musical husband Cactus Moser got in on the festive fun, too. They got all dressed up in their Mexican finest and posed for a photo together in front of a colorful, fringed backdrop complete with a banner reading "THREE-ESTA."

Judd doesn't share photos of her granddaughter's face on social media, but fans got to see lots of images and video of Kaliyah enjoying her party, filmed to avoid showing her face.

Why Is Wynonna Judd Raising Her Granddaughter?

Kaliyah's mother is 28-year-old Grace Kelley, who has faced significant legal and substance abuse troubles over the years.

Most recently, Kelley was arrested in December.

She's been in and out of jail facilities over the years on charges including grand larceny and indecent exposure, as well as traffic and parole violations.

Kelley's legal troubles date back to 2015, when she was arrested in Nashville and charged with manufacturing meth.

What Has Wynonna Judd Said About Raising Her Granddaughter?

Last summer, Judd told US Weekly that she's begun singing with her granddaughter, and that she also enjoys eating ice cream with Kaliyah on their porch.

"Being with her in those moments [is] where I realized no amount of money can ever make you this happy," the singer said at the time.

She also said that Kaliyah carries around a photo of Naomi Judd, as well as a photo of Kelley. "I talk to her about them and say, 'They love you very much,'" Judd added.

In January, Judd spoke about life with Kaliyah during an appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends, saying that her time off the road revolves around her granddaughter. She named some TV shows she and Kaliyah watch together, including the YouTube and Netflix sensation Ms. Rachel and popular children's series Peppa Pig.