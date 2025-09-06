Yellowstone fans, rejoice! CBS has dropped the first trailer we've seen for the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals, and eagle-eyed viewers have spotted one key detail that longtime fans will appreciate.

What Is Y: Marshals?

Y: Marshals is an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff that is coming to CBS.

The show features former Yellowstone star Luke Grimes in his role as Kayce Dutton, the youngest of the Dutton siblings. He's accepted a job as a U.S. Marshal in Montana, continuing in the law enforcement work the character had once intended to leave behind.

Who Stars in Y: Marshals?

Several familiar faces from Yellowstone will appear in Y: Marshals in addition to Grimes.

Brecken Merrill returns in his role as Kayce's son, Tate, and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) also reprise their previous roles. It's not clear if Kelsey Asbille will return in her role as Monica Dutton.

What Happens in the Trailer for Y: Marshals?

The first look at the new show is relatively brief, and it focuses on a solemn-looking Kayce Dutton considering his new direction.

"I'm changing paths, trying to find a new beginning," he intones in the trailer, followed by footage of Kayce giving chase to an SUV on horseback.

Check it out in the clip below:

What Are Yellowstone Fans Saying About Y: Marshals?

Fans were quick to comment on the trailer after CBS shared it online, with a number of Yellowstone fans noting one thing over and over:

"And it looks like he's riding 'his' horse from Yellowstone too! Or at least one similar," one Facebook user comments, with another replying, "Well he going to be Kayce Dutton in the new show. Makes sense he’d have the same horse."

"It looks like the same horse he rode in Yellowstone!" another fan exclaims, followed by another who writes, "He’s got the same Horse."

Other users expressed excitement, with one fan writing, "Can't get enough of Luke Grimes."

When Does Y: Marshals Premiere?

The show is tentatively set to debut mid-season in the Sunday nights 9PM time slot, but CBS has not yet set a premiere date for Y: Marshals.

The trailer indicates the show is "coming soon."

