Zach Bryan announced plans for an international stadium tour in 2027, and he's bringing a legendary classic rocker with him.

The Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs Tour will feature John Fogerty from Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Ryan Bingham, Gabriella Rose, Vance Joy, Fey Fili and Emma Ogier will also support the tour.

The announcement includes 23 new tour dates, starting April 28 in Minneapolis.

The tour matches the name of Bryan's new EP, due on Friday.

For the tour, Bryan promises to play the full EP and "some oldies." There will also be new production and a change of pace.

Announcements of both EP and tour have come with the wiping of all previous images from his Instagram profile.

Courtesy of Zach Bryan Courtesy of Zach Bryan

Exact ticket on sale dates weren't made available in a public way, but pre-sale begins on Oct. 21. Often general on sale begins two days later.

Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs is Bryan's second significant music release of 2026, following his With Heaven On Top album from January. Popular Zach Bryan songs include "Something In the Orange," "Oklahoma Smokeshow" and "I Remember Everything," a duet with Kacey Musgraves.

Zach Bryan Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour Dates:

April 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

May 4 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Lambeau Field

May 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

May 14 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

May 15 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

May 18 — Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium

May 14 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

May 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

May 25 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Stadium

May 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 2 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

July 16 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

July 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

July 24 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

July 28 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ BC Place

August 1 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium

August 6 — Boise, Idaho @ Albertsons Stadium

December 3 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

December 4 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

December 10 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

December 11 — Sydney, NSW — Accor Stadium

December 17 — Brisbane, QLD — Suncorp Stadium

December 18 — Brisbane, QLD — Suncorp Stadium

Top 10 Zach Bryan Songs - Country Music's Most Important Modern Artists Zach Bryan has changed country music by proving you don't need a polished image, big radio push, or Nashville networking to become one of the biggest artists in the genre. His songs feel raw, honest, and deeply personal; some have an unpolished production element to them, all of which have created a loyal fan base that connects with his music on a different level.

Let's take a look at his top 10 most influential songs for the genre. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul