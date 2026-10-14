Zach Bryan Announces 2027 Stadium Tour With John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival
Zach Bryan announced plans for an international stadium tour in 2027, and he's bringing a legendary classic rocker with him.
The Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs Tour will feature John Fogerty from Creedence Clearwater Revival.
- Ryan Bingham, Gabriella Rose, Vance Joy, Fey Fili and Emma Ogier will also support the tour.
- The announcement includes 23 new tour dates, starting April 28 in Minneapolis.
- The tour matches the name of Bryan's new EP, due on Friday.
For the tour, Bryan promises to play the full EP and "some oldies." There will also be new production and a change of pace.
Announcements of both EP and tour have come with the wiping of all previous images from his Instagram profile.
Exact ticket on sale dates weren't made available in a public way, but pre-sale begins on Oct. 21. Often general on sale begins two days later.
Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs is Bryan's second significant music release of 2026, following his With Heaven On Top album from January. Popular Zach Bryan songs include "Something In the Orange," "Oklahoma Smokeshow" and "I Remember Everything," a duet with Kacey Musgraves.
Zach Bryan Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour Dates:
April 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium
May 4 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Lambeau Field
May 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
May 14 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
May 15 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
May 18 — Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium
May 14 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
May 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
May 25 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Stadium
May 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 2 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium
July 16 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
July 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
July 24 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
July 28 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ BC Place
August 1 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium
August 6 — Boise, Idaho @ Albertsons Stadium
December 3 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
December 4 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
December 10 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
December 11 — Sydney, NSW — Accor Stadium
December 17 — Brisbane, QLD — Suncorp Stadium
December 18 — Brisbane, QLD — Suncorp Stadium
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