Zach Bryan has never been shy about his disdain for Nashville’s country music scene. But after years of taking shots at Music City, the “Something in the Orange” singer is seeing it in a different light — and Morgan Wallen helped change his perspective.

In a recent conversation with Matthew McConaughey, Bryan opened up about the chip on his shoulder that shaped his views on Nashville.

He admitted that his anger toward the city had more to do with his own mindset than the people who live and work there.

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Now, with sobriety and conversations with fellow musicians helping him see things differently, Bryan is rethinking his relationship with Music City.

How Did Morgan Wallen Change Zach Bryan’s View on Nashville?

Bryan has taken aim at Nashville’s mainstream country scene before. On “If She Wants a Cowboy,” from his 2022 album American Heartbreak, he poked fun at the formulaic sound of country radio.

Two years later, on “Like Ida,” he was even more direct, singing, “When you make it to Nashville, you can tell by one hat tilt / That, that sh*t just ain’t my scene.”

But Bryan now says his attitude was fueled by a lifelong chip on his shoulder. Recording music in New York made him feel like he belonged to a different tribe, one that was doing things its own way.

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He also bristled at the number of co-writers behind mainstream country hits and the polished production he heard on radio singles.

“I’ve always been like a [Townes] Van Zandt fan or a [Blaze] Foley fan,” Bryan explained, describing his preference for songwriting that feels personal and authentic.

Over time, conversations with artists including Jason Isbell and Morgan Wallen helped him reconsider his assumptions.

I talk to Jason Isbell and I talk to [Morgan] Wallen sometimes, and I talk to all these people, and I realize the chip was mine on my shoulder.

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What Changed Zach Bryan’s Mind About Nashville?

A recent stretch in Music City helped reinforce that change in perspective. While recording “Lies,” his collaboration with Lana Del Rey on his new EP Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs, Bryan received an invitation from Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill to perform with him that night.

The next day, Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker came to Nashville to record “Plainsman” with Bryan. He later caught a performance by another favorite artist, Ben Howard, at the Ryman Auditorium.

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Those experiences reminded Bryan of what he loves about music — and how artists in Nashville share that passion, regardless of their sound or approach.

He also credited his wife, Samantha, and sobriety with helping him see things more clearly.

I think quitting drinking helped me a lot with it, but I also think just, like, taking a deep breath and realizing that the world isn’t after you.

He added that musicians in Nashville, New York and Los Angeles are all trying to do much the same thing: make music people connect with and earn a living doing what they love.

“We’re all a part of this experience together,” he added.