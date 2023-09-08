Zach Bryan Details His Arrest in New Video: ‘I Was an Idiot’

Zach Bryan says he was an idiot and acted like a child, which led to his arrest in Vanita, Okla., on Thursday (Sept. 7). The singer was involved in an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which landed him in jail.

"I was an idiot today and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person, and I just want to make that clear," he shares in a nearly five-minute video posted to social media. "I should have been smarter about it."

The "Something in the Orange" hitmaker opens the video message to fans by saying he wanted to share the story transparently, and wanted to get ahead of the internet so there isn't any confusion.

Bryan says his legal troubles came three days prior to his arrest, when he was pulled over for speeding in Vinita. Per his account, he failed to cooperate with the officer when he was asked to give his address. He was put in handcuffs, but soon complied with the officer and was released.

As for Thursday, the incident began with his security guard being pulled over as Bryan and his crew were starting their trip to Boston for a planned concert.

The "I Remember Everything" artist was in a separate vehicle at the time and says he circled back to wait for the cop to finish his business. After awhile, Bryan became impatient and got out of his car to see what was taking so long.

The officer instructed Bryan to return to his vehicle, but the country star refused. He says the officer warned him if he didn't do as he was told, he would be arrested.

"So, I get too lippy with him. He brings me over to his car and I just didn't help my situation at all. I felt like a child — it was ridiculous, it was immature," Bryan admits.

"I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn't have been. It was my mistake," he adds.

Bryan acknowledges that he continued to mouth-off to the officer, even after being handcuffed. By his account, he says he cooled off a bit by the time they reached the station, and that things had lightened up in general. He also notes that those who booked him were "super kind."

The "Burn Burn Burn" singer was booked on a charge of "obstruction of investigation." He was released after a few hours, but says he still has to deal with the legalities of the incident.

"I just wanted to tell the story and get it out there before someone blew it out of proportion," he explains. "I was just an idiot and I'll take the fall for it. I'm a grown man and I shouldn't have behaved like that. And it won't happen again."