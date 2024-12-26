Zach Bryan's 2024 Quittin' Time Tour ended with a bang — and a generous spontaneous giveaway for one lucky fan.

Bryan's made a habit of walking through the crowd to say hello to his fans after his shows, and that tradition has made for some of his most unforgettable fan interactions this year. That's how he met the same baby twice over the summer, and accepted a Zyn out of a fan's can in another line.

But the last walk-out of the tour just might take the cake. When he stopped to say hello to one fan waiting for him at the end of the line, he gave her a very special present: His acoustic guitar, complete with its case.

"Want this? Want this guitar?" Bryan says in the clip, before hoisting up the instrument.

"Merry Christmas, okay?" he adds before disappearing backstage.

According to Bryan, the final Quittin' Time shows might be the last chance fans across the country have to see him — at least, for a while.

The singer has said he's giving up touring next year in order to pursue a Master's degree in Paris. This news came on the heels of highly-publicized breakup from Brianna Chickenfry. Chickenfry has accused Bryan of emotional abuse during the relationship, and she claims he offered her $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to prevent her from talking about their breakup.

But even though Bryan may not be planning a full tour in the foreseeable future, that doesn't mean he won't be playing live.

He's got several dates on the calendar for 2025, beginning with a headlining set at Stagecoach. Bryan also has a handful of dates on the books in London and Ireland, plus three back-to-back nights in the New York City area in July and a show in California in mid-August.

