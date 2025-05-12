Zach Bryan Collaborator Happy to Be ‘Kicked Off’ His Album: ‘I Don’t Like That Motherf–ker’

Zach Bryan and his one-time duet partner John Moreland are trading harsh words on social media. Their feud got so heated that Bryan even pulled down the song they recorded together off streaming services.

The whole thing started last week, when Bryan renewed his Warner Music label deal and simultaneously reached an agreement to sell his publishing catalog.

According to Variety, the two deals raked in an eye-popping $350 million in total.

Moreland, an Americana star who teamed with Bryan on a track off his Great American Bar Scene album called "Memphis; the Blues," seemed to take issue with Bryan's massive sale. Or at least, he made a joke about it, posting a message to his Instagram Stories that read "$350M is a lot of money to pay for the fu--kin off-brand version of me."

Bryan subsequently posted a screenshot to his own Instagram Stories, and he seemed pretty surprised by the dig.

"Yooo just saw this from an artist I've always respected and supported," he said in the since-expired Story. "Not trying to be dramatic but refuse to have anyone with a problem with me on my records."

The singer said he would take down "Memphis; the Blues" "for a bit" and replace it, presumably with a solo version.

"No hard feelings! Confused as s--t, Tulsans look out for Tulsans," he concluded his post, referencing to the fact that both he and Moreland hail from Oklahoma.

The feud didn't stop there. Moreland shot back, and he spilled even more tea about why he's not a fan of Bryan's.

Moreland explained that he didn't know Bryan before the star asked him to collaborate on the song, saying that their recording session was the first time they'd ever met. "[I] didn't have the great impression, but it was no big deal, whatever," Moreland recalls of that experience.

But by the time he and Bryan had hung out "five, six times," Moreland says he was starting to have a distinct dislike for the singer.

"I don't like this motherf--ker," he says plainly. "... If I was asked to be on the album today, I wouldn't do it."

"I don't wanna be on an album who is a d--khead to my wife and my friends right in front of me every time I see him," Moreland elaborates.

"I don't wanna be on an album with a dude who I've heard tell borderline racist jokes more than once. I don't wanna be on an album with a dude who brings a 19-year-old girl in the bar, and then when they tell him she can't be in there, looks at me like I'm supposed to have his f--king back."

He adds, "I don't like that person," and says he's got no regrets about his actions after Bryan took down their duet.

"As far as I'm concerned, getting kicked off a Zach Bryan album is way f--king cooler than being on a Zach Bryan album," Moreland concludes.

It's not the first time Bryan has gotten embroiled in a feud with another celebrity. In early 2024, Bryan ruffled Walker Hayes' feathers by taking a dig at Hayes' mega-hit "Fancy," but Hayes chose to write a song about it rather than engage in much serious back-and-forth.

Bryan's most famous beef is with his ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry and her podcast co-host, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. In a podcast episode, Chickenfry spilled a number of shocking details about their relationship and breakup, alleging that he was emotionally abusive and that he offered her $12 million to keep quiet about their relationship.

Portnoy also released a diss track aimed at Bryan during this time.