Santa isn't the only one making dreams come true this time of year: Zach Bryan is also bringing smiles worldwide.

The "Something in the Orange" hitmaker was playing a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Dec. 9 when he noticed a sign in the audience. What happened next would change a 4-year-old little girl's whole world.

The little girl, Laylah Tilley, is currently being treated for Leukemia, but was able to attend the country star's show with a big smile on her face. She brought with her a sign that read:

4 years old: check

Middle of chemo: check

Go to Zach Bryan: check

There was also one unchecked box on her sign: Meet Zach Bryan.

Once Bryan spotted the sign, he made her wish come true. Soon, Laylah was in the arms of a security guard near the stage.

Watch it unfold in the TikTok video above. It begins with footage of Laylah singing and screaming at the top of her little lungs as Bryan sings his hit "Something in the Orange." Then, you see the star summoning Laylah and her mom to the front of the stage.

Bryan proceeds to jump into the crowd, guitar still in hand, so he can autograph Laylah's sign inside the unchecked box and give his youngest fan a pat on the shoulder.

Things like this are what make country music the most genuine and caring genre of music — our artists always look out for their fans, especially the littlest ones.

