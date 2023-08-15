Zach Bryan and his fanbase are a force to be reckoned with — it's almost impossible to snag a ticket for one of Bryan's concerts, as he's got one of the fastest-rising stars in country music right now.

But he also likes to give back. That's why Bryan and his father gifted an entire sixth-grade class from the singer's old middle school with not only tickets to a show, but a whole box seat experience, complete with meet-and-greets.

The small town of Oologah, Okla., was reeling over the surprise, which played out at Tulsa's BOK Center on August 12.

ZachBryanFreeTickets Oologah-Talala Public Schools loading...

Bryan grew up in Oologah, a small town of 1,312 folks, which sits roughly 30 miles from Tulsa. His latest gesture had the whole town talking, as word spreads quickly in close-knit little towns.

Oologah Public School says they are so thankful to Bryan's dad, Dewayne, for working so hard to make the concert night unforgettable for students.

The gift was set up through the hard work and detail of both Bryan and his father: Mrs. Swant's class was treated like royalty, with snacks, and drinks in addition to their premium seating.

These kids will no doubt remember this gesture and this show for the rest of their lives:

ZachBryanFreeTicketsForACl Oologah-Talala Public Schools loading...

This isn't the first time (and certainly won't be the last) that Bryan has randomly gifted tickets to his fans. On TikTok, you can find stories of fans messaging him and him responding with free tickets to his show.

Bryan is currently touring across America, with dates scheduled out all the way through Dec. 30.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

The Top Country Songs of 2023, Ranked The best country songs of 2023 fit snug over your life and experiences. Each is written from personal experiences, but somehow, that translates as if it were custom to each of us. We've loved, we've longed, we've lost and we've cut loose in the country.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's top songs of 2023, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were most influential. Songs included on previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible. A song may have been released in 2022, but it had to have the majority of recorded airplay or impact this year to count.