Zach Bryan Returns to Twitter, Explains Why He Deactivated His Account

11 days after Zach Bryan abruptly deleted his Twitter account, the singer has made an equally sudden return to the platform.

As he resumed tweeting, Bryan offered an explanation for his absence, telling fans that he had to take a step back from this particular form of social media while his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour went on sale. "Sorry guys had to avoid twitter while the tour went on sale," he wrote. "I love you guys all so much and I'm so insanely happy and blessed."

The singer followed up that tweet with a heartfelt message to anyone who wasn't able to snag tickets for the fast-selling tour. "I'm actually extremely sorry to anyone who didn't get tickets, from the bottom of my heart. Demand was very high and I'm just doing my best. You guys are too good to me and I don't deserve it at all," he added.

This tour -- and its onsale rollout -- was a particularly important issue for the star because of his longstanding commitment to fair prices for fans and limited opportunities for bots and scalpers. To that end, he eschewed Ticketmaster in favor of Fair AXS as a platform for selling seats to his shows. The tour quickly sold out, leading Bryan to add a few more dates, and share a post on Instagram reflecting on his successful sales model.

While the U.S. leg of the Burn, Burn, Burn Tour is unlikely to expand again, Bryan did have exciting news for his overseas fans when he returned to Twitter. "Europe and Australia dates coming soon!" he wrote.

The singer's Twitter drought marked 11 dark days for fans of Bryan, who has amassed a reputation for his quippy, opinionated tweets not only about his music but also about his takes on the Philadelphia Eagles (he loves them), Ticketmaster (he hates it, as do all his homies) and a variety of other topics. After his Twitter page disappeared, some followers shared their confusion: "Zach Bryan deleting his twitter is my villain origin story," one wrote.

"Since @zachlanebryan deleted his twitter, I’m going to need him to start personally texting me those funny tweets at 3AM. Because I need something to look forward to waking up to," opined another.