Alan Jackson is a household name to many, but he's better known as "Grandaddy" to his two young grandsons. Finally, at Saturday's (April 26) Tampa, Fla. stop on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, Jackson's grandchildren got to see what the singer does for a living for the very first time.

"Finally" is tongue-in-cheek, as the boys are just toddlers.

Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, 2 years old, and Wesley Alan Smith, 10 months, even made it on the big screen at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Jackson is the son of Alexandra, who is Alan and Denise Jackson's middle daughter. Wesley is their oldest daughter Mattie's boy.

“This weekend Ali and I got to take our boys to their first Alan Jackson show," Mattie writes in a sweet post on Instagram. "There’s no telling how many shows I’ve been at in my life, but my goodness was this one special for all of us."

Via Mattie Jackson Smith, Instagram Via Mattie Jackson Smith, Instagram loading...

It was a family affair out in Tampa. Photos show Jackson's two oldest daughters, their husbands, young sons, the star's wife Denise and the singer himself huddled together on the bus.

Mattie also shared a photo of her family of three, and little Wesley's all ready to go with his headphones on to protect his hearing. There are other photos in her carousel, but the last one is the best: Official concert cameras captured Alexandra, Jackson, Wesley and Mattie smiling and waving from their seats, and the moment was broadcast on the big screen.

“Wesley’s too young to get it, of course, but to have pictures and videos and memories of their Grandaddy perform is priceless to say the least,” she concludes in the caption of her post. "Very thankful for this little bitty moment!"

The montage is set to Jackson's hit song "Little Bitty." He and wife Denise have a third daughter, Denise, who is 27.

The singer’s tour is wrapping quickly: Jackson's last show is on May 17 in Milwaukee. Just before that, he'll perform at the 2025 ACM Awards on May 8.

20 Years Ago: See What the ACM Awards Looked Like in 2005 The ACM Awards celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2005. The show saw artists like Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts and Brad Paisley receive trophies. Meanwhile, Gretchen Wilson took home the win for both Top New Artist and New Female Vocalist of the Year. Not to mention, Kenny Chesney was the big winner with his name being called for Entertainer of the Year.

Keep scrolling to see your favorite country singers at the 2005 ACM Awards. Gallery Credit: Jess