Rascal Flatts let the Backstreet Boys lead their new collaborative version of "What Hurts the Most."

The song from the country trio's upcoming duets album targets fans of the boyband much more directly than OG Flatt-ers.

Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets will be released on June 6 via Big Machine Records.

Jonas Brothers and Kelly Clarkson are two more pop artists singing on the album.

Look for Rascal Flatts and Backstreet Boys to perform "What Hurts the Most" at the 2025 ACM Awards on May 8.

The acoustic guitar that opens Rascal Flatts' 2006 smash hit is back, but quickly the song takes a sharp turn. Drum tracks and synthesizers support BSB's opening vocals. In fact, it's their song through the first chorus.

As the second verse begins, Gary LeVox adds lead vocals and it begins to feel more like a duet, less like a cover. While Rascal Flatts have always leaned into — or even led — country music's pop takeover, this version of "What Hurts the Most" goes much further. That's mostly a result of Jay DeMarcus' production, but the constant presence of Backstreet's four vocalists helps.

Longtime fans of the country group may recall another cover of "What Hurts the Most" on a major country music awards show. In 2006, Clarkson joined them for a version at the ACM Awards. The song was still new at that time, and that collaboration with a still fresh American Idol winner really gave them a boost.

Jeffrey Steele and Steve Robson penned the lyrics for the original version of "What Hurts the Most" and are the only writers credited on this new version, as well.

The ballad is undoubtedly one of the Top 3 biggest songs of the trio's long career and likely the first a fan would name if pressed to list a few hits.