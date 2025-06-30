Bailey Zimmerman Is ‘So Much Happier’ After Major Life Change

If you've noticed Bailey Zimmerman looking happier and healthier these days, you're not imagining things.

The country star says he's been getting that comment a lot — and it's for a good reason.

Zimmerman shared a social media video addressing those comments, saying a lot of people in his life have told him he looks "so much happier." In the video, Zimmerman's munching on a snack in the car, and he gives the camera a thumbs up.

"Yeah tbh I quit drinking all the time and that has truly changed my whole life," he writes in the video.

From that statement, it seems like it's not as if Zimmerman is totally sober — rather, he's finding a better balance between alcohol and other, healthier activities. The singer has also taken up running recently.

"No judgment towards anybody but I wouldn't change it for anything," Zimmerman added in the caption of his post. "My life has been so much better."

Over the course of his career, Zimmerman's been known for some hard-partying ways and fun moments, like the time he made friends with Luke Bryan's mom at Crash My Playa, and the time he met Post Malone while wearing only tighty-whitey underpants.

But the singer's had more self-reflective moments, too, especially recently.

During his performance at Sand in My Boots last month, he opened up about his faith to the crowd, recounting the time in 2019 when he was struggling and praying for answers. He found a Bible verse — Mark 9:23 — which stuck out to him, with its message that, "Anything is possible for him who believes."

Read More: Bailey Zimmerman + Luke Combs' "Backup Plan" Makes No Excuses

In May, Zimmerman released a duet with Luke Combs called "Backup Plan," which echoes that same message of hope and possibility. Its lyrics share a message of always following the dream that's in your heart, and never relying on a backup plan other than, well, "gettin' back up" when life knocks you down.